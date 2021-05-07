Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

