Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BCOV. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.