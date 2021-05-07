BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.