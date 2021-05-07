Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

