Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.