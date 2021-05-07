Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 4,834 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,972. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

