Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

