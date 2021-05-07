BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $51 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $50,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,766. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

