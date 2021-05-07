BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 222,709 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.64% of LHC Group worth $99,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.31. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.