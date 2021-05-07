BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,901,055 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $471,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,529. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $65.17.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

