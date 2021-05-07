BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,781 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of CVS Health worth $198,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 204,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.