BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,173,161 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,173,161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.40% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $37,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

