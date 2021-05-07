BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 97,240 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,566 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97,240 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $130,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of EA traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

