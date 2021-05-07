BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $229.23. 32,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

