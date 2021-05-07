British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

