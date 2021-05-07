British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.50

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 29462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

About British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.