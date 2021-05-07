Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 331,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,232. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

