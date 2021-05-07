Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

