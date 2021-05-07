Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

BAND stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

