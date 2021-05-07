Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $29.13 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

