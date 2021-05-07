Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

