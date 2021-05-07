Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $352.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $124.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

