Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:EHC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

