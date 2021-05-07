Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $118.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $490.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $596.53 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $94.93 on Friday. Q2 has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

