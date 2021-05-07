Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report $165.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.07 million and the lowest is $165.55 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 105,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,242. Resources Connection has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

