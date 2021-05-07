Brokerages Expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

