Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

