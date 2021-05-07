Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

