Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $61.31

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

