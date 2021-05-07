Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $155.71

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE BFAM opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

