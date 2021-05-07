Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

FUPBY stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

