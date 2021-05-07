Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $44.83

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 298.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

