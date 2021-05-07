Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$34.63

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITP. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE:ITP opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

