Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT at £104.68

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £104.68 ($136.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on JET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of JET stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,123 ($93.06). 74,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,287.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,865.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

