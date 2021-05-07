Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$3.29

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

TSE KEL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.98. 414,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,876. The stock has a market cap of C$561.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

