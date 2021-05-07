Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $71.93

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 687,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4,941.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

