Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $42.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $43.53. 888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.