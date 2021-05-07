Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $41.88

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

