Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 524,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,376. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

