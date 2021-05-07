Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT at $13.65

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

