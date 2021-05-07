Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.