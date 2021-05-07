Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

