Brokers Issue Forecasts for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $822,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 185.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 168.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

