Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,518. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

