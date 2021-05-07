Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.05 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

