Brokers Set Expectations for CVS Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

