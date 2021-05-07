Brokers Set Expectations for Guidewire Software, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

