Brokers Set Expectations for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

PEN opened at $274.63 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.35 and a 200 day moving average of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

