Brokers Set Expectations for Root, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROOT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. Root has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

