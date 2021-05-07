Brokers Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.49.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.